Congress Launches 'Gaon-Khet Yatra' to Combat Fertilizer Crunch in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress party announced on Thursday its initiative called 'Gaon-Khet Yatra' aimed at addressing the alleged fertilizer shortages and black-marketing in Madhya Pradesh. This protest comes after their recent 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', which advocated for increased minimum support prices on three crops including soybean.

Speaking on the planned protests, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticized the BJP-led government for failing the farmers, alleging rampant black-marketing of fertilizers within the state. Patwari stated that the state's previous decisions to halt loan waivers have adversely impacted poorer farmers.

Former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh echoed these sentiments, referencing his tenure, which reportedly lacked similar shortages. Both Patwari and Singh accused the state government of inadequately requesting fertilizer supplies from the Center, exacerbating the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)