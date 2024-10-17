Social Media Storm: Kharge's Facebook Controversy Unfolds

The Karnataka BJP has stirred controversy by alleging that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Facebook page is controlled by foreign handlers. They claim that this reflects a broader foreign influence in Congress's politics.

However, Kharge's son, Priyank, who is also the Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, labeled the page as fake and inactive since 2020. He confirmed that requests have been made to Facebook for its removal due to its dubious origins.

This political spat intensifies as Priyank criticized BJP for diverting attention away from national issues by focusing on a defunct Facebook page. He also called out BJP's IT Cell for their alleged malicious online campaign against his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)