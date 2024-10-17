Left Menu

Social Media Storm: Kharge's Facebook Controversy Unfolds

The Karnataka BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of having his Facebook page managed by foreign handlers. Kharge's son, Priyank, refuted the claim, stating the page is fake and inactive. The BJP criticized Congress for alleged foreign influence, while Priyank criticized BJP's focus on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP has stirred controversy by alleging that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Facebook page is controlled by foreign handlers. They claim that this reflects a broader foreign influence in Congress's politics.

However, Kharge's son, Priyank, who is also the Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, labeled the page as fake and inactive since 2020. He confirmed that requests have been made to Facebook for its removal due to its dubious origins.

This political spat intensifies as Priyank criticized BJP for diverting attention away from national issues by focusing on a defunct Facebook page. He also called out BJP's IT Cell for their alleged malicious online campaign against his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

