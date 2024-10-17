Diplomatic Tensions: India Challenges Canada's Unfounded Claims
India has criticized Canada for making unfounded allegations without evidence, leading to a diplomatic conflict. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted there is no hard evidence supporting claims against India regarding a controversial incident involving Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This exacerbates the current diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
India has sharply criticized Canada for what it describes as unsubstantiated claims that have ignited a diplomatic dispute. The Indian government rebuffed the allegations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and stressed that Canada has provided no evidence.
In a recent inquiry, Trudeau conceded that he possessed intelligence but no concrete evidence linking Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This admission has amplified India's stance that the accusations lack foundation.
The issue underscores an escalating crisis in India-Canada relations, with India highlighting 26 pending extradition requests with Canada, some pending for over a decade. India reiterates its position amid ongoing diplomatic upheaval.
