Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Ongoing Conflict
An Israeli strike on a Gaza school killed at least 15 people, including children. The attack targeted militants but resulted in civilian casualties. Evacuations in Beirut followed related threats. Despite efforts to target militants, the conflict has led to significant loss of life, primarily among civilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:27 IST
An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza resulted in at least 15 fatalities, among them five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Defense forces claimed that the targeted school in Jabaliya was a hub for Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants as Israel continues its air and ground offensive.
A subsequent precautionary evacuation of Al Jazeera's Beirut office was also reported amid rising regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- airstrike
- casualties
- evacuation
- Hamas
- Hezbollah
- Beirut
- militants
- civilians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death
Western Nations Brace for Potential Mass Evacuation From Lebanon Amid Conflict Escalation
Evacuations Planned Amid Lebanon Crisis
South Korea Orders Urgent Evacuation from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions
Slovakia Prepares Evacuation from Lebanon Amid Crisis