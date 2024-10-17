Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli strike on a Gaza school killed at least 15 people, including children. The attack targeted militants but resulted in civilian casualties. Evacuations in Beirut followed related threats. Despite efforts to target militants, the conflict has led to significant loss of life, primarily among civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gaza School Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza resulted in at least 15 fatalities, among them five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Defense forces claimed that the targeted school in Jabaliya was a hub for Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants as Israel continues its air and ground offensive.

A subsequent precautionary evacuation of Al Jazeera's Beirut office was also reported amid rising regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

