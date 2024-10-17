Sanjay Singh Criticizes UP Government on Bahraich Violence

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took a strong stand against the Uttar Pradesh government following a recent outbreak of violence in Bahraich district. He accused the BJP of deliberately creating communal tensions to serve their electoral goals.

Singh emphasized that the BJP resorts to inciting riots whenever it senses a decline in its political standing, particularly highlighting the upcoming byelections as a motive. He voiced the frustrations of the local populace and youth, who he believes recognize the detrimental impact on their future prospects.

The unrest stems from a clash during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj, where a young man lost his life. The police have made several arrests in connection to these tensions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Byelections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)