Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Criticizes UP Government on Bahraich Violence

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for the recent violence in Bahraich district. He accused the BJP of inciting riots to gain political advantage ahead of byelections. The tensions arose from communal violence during a Durga immersion procession, resulting in a death and several arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:46 IST
Sanjay Singh Criticizes UP Government on Bahraich Violence
incident
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh took a strong stand against the Uttar Pradesh government following a recent outbreak of violence in Bahraich district. He accused the BJP of deliberately creating communal tensions to serve their electoral goals.

Singh emphasized that the BJP resorts to inciting riots whenever it senses a decline in its political standing, particularly highlighting the upcoming byelections as a motive. He voiced the frustrations of the local populace and youth, who he believes recognize the detrimental impact on their future prospects.

The unrest stems from a clash during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj, where a young man lost his life. The police have made several arrests in connection to these tensions, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Byelections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024