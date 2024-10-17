Left Menu

Punjab's Political Arena Heats Up: By-Elections Announced

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer announced the schedule for by-elections on four assembly seats due to vacancies from MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha. Elections are set for November 13, with results on November 23. Nominations close on October 25, and the code of conduct is now in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:39 IST
In a new development for Punjab's political landscape, the Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C., has declared the schedule for by-elections affecting four assembly seats. These include Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala.

The polls are slated for November 13, with the counting of votes on November 23. Candidates must submit nominations by October 25, with scrutiny set for October 28, and the final withdrawal date being October 30. The election code of conduct is now active in the respective constituencies.

This electoral activity follows the election of sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha, leaving their assembly seats vacant. Notably, Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has moved from Gidderbaha to Ludhiana, and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, an erstwhile Congress member now with AAP, has transitioned to represent Hoshiarpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

