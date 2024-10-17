Vice President Harris Commends Israel's Action Against Hamas Leader

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has commended the recent action taken by Israel in killing Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the militant group Hamas. Harris described this event as a significant step towards removing the threats posed by Hamas to Israel's security.

Speaking to reporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harris declared, "Justice has been served," highlighting Sinwar's responsibility for the deaths of thousands, including victims from October 7 and hostages in Gaza.

Harris expressed her hope that this decisive moment could bring an opportunity to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza and provide a measure of relief to the families who have suffered due to Hamas' violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)