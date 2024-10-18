Left Menu

Families Demand Action: Petition Seeks U.S. Probe into China's Role in Fentanyl Crisis

Families whose loved ones died from fentanyl overdoses petitioned the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate China's alleged role in the synthetic opioid crisis, seeking $50 billion in tariffs. The petition accuses China of not controlling precursor exports, contributing to widespread U.S. fatalities and economic harm.

Updated: 18-10-2024 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A coalition of bereaved families has petitioned the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate China's involvement in the fentanyl crisis. The petition, filed under Section 301 of the Trade Act, calls for tariffs on Chinese goods, holding Beijing accountable for failing to curb precursor chemical exports fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The families argue that China's inaction has exacerbated the crisis, leading to nearly 75,000 overdoses from synthetic opioids last year alone. The Trade Act empowers the USTR to probe foreign trade practices harming U.S. commerce. Petitioners seek decisive trade countermeasures to press China into stemming the flow of fentanyl components.

Amid growing political focus on fentanyl, the petition also highlights recent investigations showing Chinese companies shipping necessary ingredients to the U.S. with relative ease. The family-driven initiative underscores the economic and human toll, urging severe sanctions to prompt change. Meanwhile, the diplomatic dialogue continues between the U.S. and China regarding narcotics-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

