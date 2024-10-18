Left Menu

IMF Chief's Pragmatic Outlook on U.S. Leadership

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, predicts a pragmatic stance from future U.S. leaders, whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, towards the IMF and World Bank. Highlighting positive past collaborations with U.S. administrations, Georgieva emphasizes the importance of the American public's decision in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:49 IST
IMF Chief's Pragmatic Outlook on U.S. Leadership
Kristalina Georgieva
  • Country:
  • United States

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, expressed confidence on Thursday regarding the pragmatic approach expected from future U.S. leadership towards the IMF and the World Bank, irrespective of the winning candidate—Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

In an interview with Reuters, Georgieva reiterated her positive experiences with both current and past U.S. administrations, including that of Trump. She emphasized that the choice lies in the hands of the American electorate on November 5.

Georgieva's remarks highlight the ongoing collaboration and mutual understanding between the IMF and the United States across different administrations, underscoring her commitment to a productive relationship moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024