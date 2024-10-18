IMF Chief's Pragmatic Outlook on U.S. Leadership

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, expressed confidence on Thursday regarding the pragmatic approach expected from future U.S. leadership towards the IMF and the World Bank, irrespective of the winning candidate—Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

In an interview with Reuters, Georgieva reiterated her positive experiences with both current and past U.S. administrations, including that of Trump. She emphasized that the choice lies in the hands of the American electorate on November 5.

Georgieva's remarks highlight the ongoing collaboration and mutual understanding between the IMF and the United States across different administrations, underscoring her commitment to a productive relationship moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)