Mark Cuban Slams Trump's Tariff Plan as 'Grinch-like'

Billionaire Mark Cuban criticized fellow billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Thursday over his proposal to impose new tariffs on most Chinese goods, contending it would be Americans footing the bill, not the Chinese.

Appearing alongside Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, Cuban warned that Trump's plan to levy tariffs on up to 60% of Chinese imports to boost U.S. manufacturing is misguided. According to Cuban, the tariffs would act as a penalty for consumers, echoing Trump's previous unfulfilled claims regarding who would cover such costs.

Cuban, known for his role on 'Shark Tank,' drew a parallel between Trump and the Grinch during his speech, stating Trump's lack of tariff understanding endangers small businesses. While Cuban has refrained from significant political donations, he continues to engage with political discourse, a sharp contrast with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's substantial financial support for Trump's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)