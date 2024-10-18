Left Menu

Future of U.S. Leadership: IMF and World Bank at Stake

Kristalina Georgieva anticipates a pragmatic approach to IMF and World Bank by U.S. presidential candidates Trump and Harris. As finance leaders prepare for annual meetings, U.S. leadership's future remains crucial amid Trump's 'America First' stance and potential implications on global economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 05:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 05:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, asserted that U.S. presidential hopefuls, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are likely to adopt a pragmatic stance towards the IMF and World Bank. In an interview with Reuters, she expressed trust in the American electorate ahead of the November 5th decision.

Next week's annual meetings in Washington spotlight the potential shifts in U.S. leadership, with a tight race between Trump and Harris. Trump, reiterating his 'America First' policy, plans substantial tariff hikes on Chinese imports and a step back from multilateral commitments.

Georgieva, recalling her collaboration with the Trump administration, emphasized a pragmatic U.S. ethos. Despite the Trump-aligned 'Project 2025' advocating IMF and World Bank withdrawal, she remains optimistic about future U.S. diplomacy, underscoring the nation's demanding yet constructive engagement history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

