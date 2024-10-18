Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Awaits Congress Resignation Acceptance to Reveal All

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, a senior Congress leader, announced he is awaiting the acceptance of his resignation by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Once confirmed, Yadav aims to address the media and disclose the alleged harassment he endured from certain party leaders over the past two years.

Emphasizing his dedication to politics, Yadav stated he is not retiring from his political career. Instead, he awaits Kharge's acceptance to chart his future course, promising to detail the internal challenges and obstacles leadership created to truncate his political influence.

On Thursday, Yadav shared his resignation as chairman of the AICC OBC Department and primary membership. The decision, rooted in his family's 70-year Congress association, comes from disillusionment with the party after Sonia Gandhi's leadership departure. Yadav, with a strong electoral history in Haryana, reflects on his significant contributions and grievances. (ANI)

