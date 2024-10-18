Maharashtra Political Deadlock: MVA Seat-Sharing Stalemate
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed frustration over the delayed seat-sharing negotiations among Maharashtra's MVA partners. Talks are hindered by the incapacity of local Congress leaders. While consensus has been reached for 200 seats, 20-25 disputed constituencies require urgent resolution before the assembly polls on November 20.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his frustration on Friday over the slow progression of seat-sharing discussions among Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, including Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).
Raut criticized Maharashtra Congress leaders, calling them 'incapable of decisive action' due to the frequent need to consult Delhi. With elections looming, consensus has been achieved for 200 out of 288 assembly seats.
Raut communicated his concerns to Congress officials like K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik. The pressure is mounting as MVA partners aim to finalize seat arrangements for the November 20 assembly polls, building on their recent Lok Sabha election successes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Sanjay Raut
- seat-sharing
- MVA
- politics
- Congress
- elections
- NCP
- assembly polls
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh
Congress Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Economic Policies, Highlight Debt Crisis
Political Scandal: Alleged Links Between Congress and Drug Kingpin Unveiled
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies