Maharashtra Political Deadlock: MVA Seat-Sharing Stalemate

Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his frustration on Friday over the slow progression of seat-sharing discussions among Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, including Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Raut criticized Maharashtra Congress leaders, calling them 'incapable of decisive action' due to the frequent need to consult Delhi. With elections looming, consensus has been achieved for 200 out of 288 assembly seats.

Raut communicated his concerns to Congress officials like K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik. The pressure is mounting as MVA partners aim to finalize seat arrangements for the November 20 assembly polls, building on their recent Lok Sabha election successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)