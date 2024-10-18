Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Deadlock: MVA Seat-Sharing Stalemate

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed frustration over the delayed seat-sharing negotiations among Maharashtra's MVA partners. Talks are hindered by the incapacity of local Congress leaders. While consensus has been reached for 200 seats, 20-25 disputed constituencies require urgent resolution before the assembly polls on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:42 IST
Maharashtra Political Deadlock: MVA Seat-Sharing Stalemate
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his frustration on Friday over the slow progression of seat-sharing discussions among Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, including Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Raut criticized Maharashtra Congress leaders, calling them 'incapable of decisive action' due to the frequent need to consult Delhi. With elections looming, consensus has been achieved for 200 out of 288 assembly seats.

Raut communicated his concerns to Congress officials like K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik. The pressure is mounting as MVA partners aim to finalize seat arrangements for the November 20 assembly polls, building on their recent Lok Sabha election successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024