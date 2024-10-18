Maharashtra Elections: MVA Gears Up for a Fight Against BJP

Maharashtra's political landscape is charged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) prepares to contest the upcoming assembly elections with the intent to dethrone the BJP. Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil announced that discussions are progressing on the MVA's seat-sharing strategy, involving parties like Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Patil assured that recent adjustments cover the majority of seats, and further resolutions will involve Congress's high command, including Rahul Gandhi. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed plans to expedite pending seat agreements and criticized certain political biases, particularly targeting the BJP's use of agencies against their rivals.

Raut accused the Election Commission of partiality, alleging decisions favor BJP allies. Despite these challenges, Raut underscored the coalition's determination. The elections, set for November 20th, promise a pivotal contest as the MVA readies to face the dominant BJP-led Mahayuti, following their previous success in securing 154 seats in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)