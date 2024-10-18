Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Baby Perishes in Channel Crossing Disaster

A migrant boat attempting to cross the English Channel sank, resulting in the death of a baby and the rescue of 65 people by French maritime authorities. This year has seen multiple shipwrecks, making it one of the deadliest in recent history for Channel crossings.

Updated: 18-10-2024 14:30 IST
France
  • France

A tragic incident unfolded in the English Channel as French maritime authorities confirmed the death of a baby and the rescue of 65 migrants from a sinking boat. The vessel, attempting to reach Britain, was overloaded, prompting a rescue operation late Thursday.

Using semi-rigid boats, French rescuers managed to save 65 individuals from the perilous waters. Sadly, a baby found unconscious was later declared deceased by medical personnel. The rescued migrants were safely transported to Boulogne-sur-Mer for health checks and further processing by border authorities.

2024 has marked a particularly deadly year for migrant crossings in the Channel, with the latest incident adding to a growing list of tragedies. Earlier this month, four migrants, including a young child, perished in separate crossings, while at least 20 others lost their lives last month in similar situations.

