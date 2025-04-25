Swift Rescue Operations Underway for Stranded Tourists Amid Sikkim Landslides

Authorities in Sikkim have successfully evacuated around 1,100 tourists stranded in Chungthang due to landslides, while efforts continue to rescue 1,800 others from Mangan district and nearby hill stations.

The Sikkim administration confirmed the situation happened following a series of mudslides caused by heavy rain, with tourists initially seeking shelter in a local gurdwara before departing in a convoy of 200 vehicles.

The district government, prioritizing visitor safety, has implemented a temporary suspension of all tourist permits, urging operators to refrain from sending visitors to affected areas until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)