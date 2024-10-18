Maharashtra Poll Tensions: MVA Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Manipulation
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has alleged that the BJP-led coalition is unfairly altering voter lists ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. They claim the ruling alliance is manipulating the electoral roll by deleting legitimate voters. The opposition plans further action to ensure fair elections.
The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP-led alliance, alleging the misuse of state machinery to unfairly alter voter rolls ahead of the crucial 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, speaking at a press conference, claimed that legitimate voters are being removed despite assurances from the Election Commission about conducting fair elections.
The MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP, faces the ruling Mahayuti alliance composed of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). They allege that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are orchestrating these changes to gain an unfair advantage, accusing the BJP of resorting to such tactics out of fear of losing the elections.
The opposition's concerns were brought to the fore with assertions that Form Number 7 is being used to question and delete existing voters. Shiv Sena UBT's Anil Desai urged voters to act impartially and mentioned that an MVA delegation would meet Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer to demand the discontinuation of online voter deletions. Meanwhile, ongoing discussions about seat-sharing within the MVA seek to bolster their strategy against the BJP in the upcoming elections.
