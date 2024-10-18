Left Menu

New Beginnings: China-UK Relations Under Labour Government

China and Britain are looking to improve relations under the new Labour government, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy visiting Beijing to promote strategic cooperation. The countries aim to address climate, energy, trade, and technology, while ensuring national security is prioritized in their pragmatic engagement.

China and Britain are making strides towards improving their bilateral relations, with Beijing welcoming the Labour government's approach as a new beginning. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to China marks only the second time a top UK diplomat has made the trip in six years. The visit aims to show Britain's strategic commitment to building ties with Beijing, despite ongoing disagreements over various global issues.

During discussions, Lammy emphasized the potential for 'mutually beneficial cooperation' across diverse fields such as climate change, energy, science, trade, and technology. However, he firmly stated that the UK would prioritize its national interests and security in all dealings. Lammy underlined the importance of pragmatic solutions to complex global challenges.

While major diplomatic breakthroughs are not anticipated from Lammy's visit, the Labour government in Britain is keen to engage with China on economic and global fronts while addressing concerns over China's ties with Russia and alleged espionage activities. The visit also comes amid a shift in Britain's foreign policy approach towards China over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

