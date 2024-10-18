Maharashtra Congress Faces Internal Conflict Over Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has highlighted a stalemate in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) concerning 25 to 30 assembly seats. Despite consensus on 200 seats, disputes remain, with Patole maintaining that any decision will rest with the party's high command. MVA's internal disagreements are intensifying as elections approach.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has revealed an ongoing stalemate within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) involving 25 to 30 assembly seats. Patole stated that the resolution of these disputes will depend on the party's high command, emphasizing the deference to central leadership in this matter.
Patole called into question whether Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut and NCP-SP's Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil would make any unilateral decisions without consulting key figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Speculation around Sena (UBT) abstaining from MVA negotiations if Patole remains involved was dismissed by Patole as unfounded and speculative.
Raut expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed seat-sharing discussions, criticizing the Congress's decision-making capabilities. Meanwhile, the MVA, comprising the Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has reached agreements on 200 of the 288 assembly seats as they gear up for the upcoming elections on November 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- politics
- Congress
- elections
- seat-sharing
- MVA
- Nana Patole
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- dispute
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Urges Quick Consensus on Maha Vikas Aghadi Seat-Sharing Amidst Assembly Polls
Maharashtra's Ruling Alliance Set to Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal
Alliance Seat-Sharing in Jharkhand: Decisions ahead of Elections
MVA Alliance Nears Consensus in Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Talks
Opposition MVA wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power; but ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state: PM Modi.