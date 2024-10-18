Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Faces Internal Conflict Over Assembly Seats

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:38 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has revealed an ongoing stalemate within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) involving 25 to 30 assembly seats. Patole stated that the resolution of these disputes will depend on the party's high command, emphasizing the deference to central leadership in this matter.

Patole called into question whether Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut and NCP-SP's Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil would make any unilateral decisions without consulting key figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Speculation around Sena (UBT) abstaining from MVA negotiations if Patole remains involved was dismissed by Patole as unfounded and speculative.

Raut expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed seat-sharing discussions, criticizing the Congress's decision-making capabilities. Meanwhile, the MVA, comprising the Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has reached agreements on 200 of the 288 assembly seats as they gear up for the upcoming elections on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

