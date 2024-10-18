Left Menu

Russia's Push for Peace at BRICS Summit

Russia invites Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan. The summit will address the Israel-Palestine conflict, reaffirming Russia's support for a two-state solution. The BRICS group recently expanded to include new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.

President Vladimir Putin has invited Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to participate in the forthcoming BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Kazan. The event is set to explore the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with Russia emphasizing its support for a two-state solution.

Additionally, the summit will mark the BRICS grouping's expansion, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates into the fold, alongside existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Discussions at the summit aim to address critical geopolitical issues, including the long-standing conflict in the Middle East, in hopes of fostering a diplomatic resolution.

