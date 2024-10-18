Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amidst Bihar Hooch Tragedy

The recent Bihar hooch tragedy has sparked political tension, with BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy emphasizing action over politics, while RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticizes CM Nitish Kumar's governance. The backlash highlights concerns over the state's liquor ban effectiveness amidst rising fatalities and ongoing inter-state operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:37 IST
BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Bihar hooch tragedy, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday highlighted the importance of taking action over engaging in political disputes, as the death toll rises. Rudy emphasized that this is a time for concern, not politics, with interstate operators involved in the tragedy.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's claims about Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, advising people not to take his remarks seriously. Meanwhile, HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi questioned Yadav's critique, referencing the 'jungle raj' era.

The tragedy has claimed 33 lives, with critical voices like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav lambasting Kumar's handling of the crisis and the state's failed liquor ban. Yadav accused CM Kumar of corruption and criticized the absence of condolences or public communication from government leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

