Political Tensions Rise Amidst Bihar Hooch Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Bihar hooch tragedy, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Friday highlighted the importance of taking action over engaging in political disputes, as the death toll rises. Rudy emphasized that this is a time for concern, not politics, with interstate operators involved in the tragedy.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's claims about Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, advising people not to take his remarks seriously. Meanwhile, HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi questioned Yadav's critique, referencing the 'jungle raj' era.

The tragedy has claimed 33 lives, with critical voices like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav lambasting Kumar's handling of the crisis and the state's failed liquor ban. Yadav accused CM Kumar of corruption and criticized the absence of condolences or public communication from government leaders.

