Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP and Sets Eyes on Indapur

Harshvardhan Patil, former minister, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is appointed to the NCP's parliamentary board and plans to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Indapur in Pune district slated for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:58 IST
  • India

In a significant political move, Harshvardhan Patil, erstwhile minister, has switched camps from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar. The NCP, a key player in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has welcomed Patil into its parliamentary board.

Patil's strategic shift comes as he prepares to contest the forthcoming assembly elections, hoping to secure a seat from the Indapur constituency in Pune district. The NCP has scheduled its parliamentary board meeting for October 19 at 5 pm to discuss election strategies.

The nomination window for the upcoming elections will open on October 22 and close on October 29, with the polls set for a single-phase vote on November 20.

