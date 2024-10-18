Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP and Sets Eyes on Indapur

In a significant political move, Harshvardhan Patil, erstwhile minister, has switched camps from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar. The NCP, a key player in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has welcomed Patil into its parliamentary board.

Patil's strategic shift comes as he prepares to contest the forthcoming assembly elections, hoping to secure a seat from the Indapur constituency in Pune district. The NCP has scheduled its parliamentary board meeting for October 19 at 5 pm to discuss election strategies.

The nomination window for the upcoming elections will open on October 22 and close on October 29, with the polls set for a single-phase vote on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)