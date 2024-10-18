Harshvardhan Patil Joins NCP and Sets Eyes on Indapur
Harshvardhan Patil, former minister, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is appointed to the NCP's parliamentary board and plans to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Indapur in Pune district slated for November 20.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Harshvardhan Patil, erstwhile minister, has switched camps from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar. The NCP, a key player in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has welcomed Patil into its parliamentary board.
Patil's strategic shift comes as he prepares to contest the forthcoming assembly elections, hoping to secure a seat from the Indapur constituency in Pune district. The NCP has scheduled its parliamentary board meeting for October 19 at 5 pm to discuss election strategies.
The nomination window for the upcoming elections will open on October 22 and close on October 29, with the polls set for a single-phase vote on November 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.
BJP Criticizes Congress and BRS Over Financial Mismanagement and Controversial Policies