Mikati and Meloni Advocate for Diplomacy in Lebanon

During a press conference with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati underscored the necessity of prioritizing diplomatic resolutions over violent approaches. Their meeting highlighted the importance of peace and diplomacy for maintaining stability in Lebanon.

Mikati stated that the ongoing situations serve as a critical reminder for Lebanon to avoid becoming embroiled in regional conflicts. His remarks came amidst discussions on how Lebanon should navigate the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The leaders' discussion emphasized a collective commitment to diplomatic engagement, aiming to promote peace and steer Lebanon towards a conflict-averse path. Mikati's call for diplomacy reflects Lebanon's desire to maintain neutrality in regional disputes.

