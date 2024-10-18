Biden's Berlin Talks Signal Transatlantic Unity Amid Global Crises

U.S. President Joe Biden made a strong appeal for continued Western support for Ukraine as it braces for a difficult winter, amid growing concerns about Washington's commitment due to the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Speaking on Friday, Biden underscored the significance of standing against aggression, particularly from large, domineering states.

In closed-door discussions in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden focused on increasing military aid to Ukraine and unlocking frozen Russian assets to enhance its civilian energy infrastructure. Long-range weaponry, sought by Ukraine, remains a point of division among Western allies.

Biden's visit comes at a crucial time, just weeks before the U.S. elections. The geopolitical climate, evolving rapidly, sees foreign policy at the forefront, particularly with former President Trump indicating a shift in U.S. support strategies should he win. Biden's engagement in Europe consolidates his administration's transatlantic alliance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)