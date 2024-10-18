NDA Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections with Seat-Sharing Pact

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's election in-charge for Jharkhand, announced a seat-sharing agreement for the impending assembly elections, promising an NDA government for the state. Chouhan expressed confidence in the alliance's victory, declaring, "It is perfect seat sharing and we are winning and NDA is forming the government."

The BJP has allied with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for the elections. Under the pact, AJSU will compete for 10 seats, JDU for 2 seats, LJP for the lone seat of Chatra, and BJP will contest the remaining 68 seats.

"In Jharkhand, BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest the elections together," said Chouhan. He emphasized ending what he termed the misrule of the INDI bloc's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress. With elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, the state is abuzz with electoral fervor.

The state's 2.60 crore voters include 1.31 crore males and 1.29 crore females, with 11.84 lakh first-time voters poised to cast their vote. The previous 2020 elections saw JMM win 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16, contrasting with the 2014 results where BJP claimed 37 seats, JMM 19, and Congress 6.

