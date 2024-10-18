Maharashtra Political Shake-Up: BJP Leader Laxman Dhoble's Shift to NCP (SP)

Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble revealed on Friday his intentions to move to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), attributing his decision to the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar.

Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur, had a meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, where the alliance dynamics were a focal point.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Ajit Pawar's influence, Dhoble plans to consult his supporters before officially departing the BJP, emphasizing his dedication to working for the NCP (SP) regardless of a candidacy offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)