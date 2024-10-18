Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Shake-Up: BJP Leader Laxman Dhoble's Shift to NCP (SP)

Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble announced his intention to join the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, citing discontent with the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar. Dhoble, a former Solapur guardian minister, stated his loyalty to NCP (SP) regardless of candidacy status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:25 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble revealed on Friday his intentions to move to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), attributing his decision to the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar.

Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur, had a meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, where the alliance dynamics were a focal point.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Ajit Pawar's influence, Dhoble plans to consult his supporters before officially departing the BJP, emphasizing his dedication to working for the NCP (SP) regardless of a candidacy offer.

