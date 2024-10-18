Maharashtra Political Shake-Up: BJP Leader Laxman Dhoble's Shift to NCP (SP)
Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble announced his intention to join the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, citing discontent with the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar. Dhoble, a former Solapur guardian minister, stated his loyalty to NCP (SP) regardless of candidacy status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP leader Laxman Dhoble revealed on Friday his intentions to move to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), attributing his decision to the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar.
Dhoble, a former guardian minister of Solapur, had a meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, where the alliance dynamics were a focal point.
Expressing dissatisfaction with Ajit Pawar's influence, Dhoble plans to consult his supporters before officially departing the BJP, emphasizing his dedication to working for the NCP (SP) regardless of a candidacy offer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Laxman Dhoble
- NCP
- Sharad Pawar
- Ajit Pawar
- Solapur
- political shift
- alliance
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Assures Funding for Maharashtra's Women Assistance Scheme
Nabbed for Necklace Theft: Solapur Woman's Loot Unveiled
Sharad Pawar Urges Quick Consensus on Maha Vikas Aghadi Seat-Sharing Amidst Assembly Polls
Sharad Pawar Commends Nitin Gadkari's Bold Stance on 'Freebies' and Infrastructure
Sharad Pawar Urges Constitutional Amendment for Enhanced Reservation