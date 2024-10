World News Update: Prisoner Swaps, Political Turmoil, and Environmental Concerns

Russia and Ukraine each released 95 prisoners of war in an exchange mediated by the UAE, as reported on Friday. Returning Russian soldiers are undergoing medical examinations in Belarus.

Israel seeks strategic advantages after Yahya Sinwar's assassination, aiming to solidify regional dominance before the upcoming U.S. elections.

Elon Musk-backed America PAC faces challenges in achieving doorknocking targets in key swing states ahead of the November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)