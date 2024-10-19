Extraordinary Reprieve: Wrongful Conviction in Texas

In an unusual turn of events, Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson is set to testify before lawmakers next week, casting doubt on his 2002 conviction for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter.

Initially slated for execution this week, Roberson received a stay after lawmakers debated potential changes to state laws concerning 'junk science' in court rulings. His conviction was based on the now-discredited diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome.

Medical experts challenge prior assumptions linking symptoms to abuse. Lawmakers have subpoenaed Roberson, advocating for a re-evaluation, with hopes state officials will reconsider the case's trajectory.

