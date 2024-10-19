Language Showdown: Tamil Nadu CM vs Governor on Language Recognition
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called on the Central government to prioritize local languages amid a linguistic clash between Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Governor Ravi. The conflict highlights the ongoing demand for recognizing regional languages alongside Hindi, stemming from Tamil Nadu’s historical resistance to Hindi imposition.
The language debate in Tamil Nadu has intensified as Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao urged the Central government to prioritize local languages, notably Tamil. This call comes amid a verbal exchange between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over language recognition and cultural identity.
The issue escalated after Stalin sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the Indian Constitution does not recognize a national language, a point that has fueled opposition to the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Stalin condemned the celebration of Hindi events in non-Hindi-speaking regions and emphasized the importance of celebrating local languages.
Governor Ravi responded by advocating for Hindi's inclusion alongside other languages, dismissing claims of imposition. The debate reflects a broader historical tension over language policy in Tamil Nadu, with leaders on both sides championing their linguistic and cultural pride.
