Language Showdown: Tamil Nadu CM vs Governor on Language Recognition

The language debate in Tamil Nadu has intensified as Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao urged the Central government to prioritize local languages, notably Tamil. This call comes amid a verbal exchange between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over language recognition and cultural identity.

The issue escalated after Stalin sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the Indian Constitution does not recognize a national language, a point that has fueled opposition to the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Stalin condemned the celebration of Hindi events in non-Hindi-speaking regions and emphasized the importance of celebrating local languages.

Governor Ravi responded by advocating for Hindi's inclusion alongside other languages, dismissing claims of imposition. The debate reflects a broader historical tension over language policy in Tamil Nadu, with leaders on both sides championing their linguistic and cultural pride.

