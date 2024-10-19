Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Names Candidates for Key Bihar By-Polls

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party has announced candidates for the Bihar by-polls scheduled on November 13. Pediatrician Jitendra Paswan and academician Khilafat Hussain have been nominated for the Imamganj and Belaganj constituencies, respectively. The by-polls were necessitated due to MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:56 IST
Jan Suraaj Names Candidates for Key Bihar By-Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party has revealed its candidates for the upcoming Bihar by-polls, set to take place on November 13.

Among the candidates is Jitendra Paswan, a pediatrician recognized for his social activism, who will contest from the reserved Imamganj constituency. Accompanying him in this electoral battle is academician Khilafat Hussain, nominated for the Belaganj assembly seat.

The announcement, made during a press conference led by Kishor in Gaya, follows the recent election of MLAs Jitan Ram Manjhi and Surendra Prasad Yadav to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the by-polls. Additionally, by-elections will be held for Ramgarh and Tarari seats, with counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024