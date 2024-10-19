Jan Suraaj Names Candidates for Key Bihar By-Polls

In a significant political move, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party has revealed its candidates for the upcoming Bihar by-polls, set to take place on November 13.

Among the candidates is Jitendra Paswan, a pediatrician recognized for his social activism, who will contest from the reserved Imamganj constituency. Accompanying him in this electoral battle is academician Khilafat Hussain, nominated for the Belaganj assembly seat.

The announcement, made during a press conference led by Kishor in Gaya, follows the recent election of MLAs Jitan Ram Manjhi and Surendra Prasad Yadav to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the by-polls. Additionally, by-elections will be held for Ramgarh and Tarari seats, with counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)