Election Commission Orders Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP Amid Polls
The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP Anurag Gupta ahead of the state elections, citing past complaints. Gupta had previous allegations during various elections, leading to his removal and departmental enquiry. A panel for his replacement must be submitted by the government promptly.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Election Commission has instructed the state government to immediately relieve Acting Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, from his duties. This decision follows a series of complaints against Gupta during past elections, sources revealed.
The elections in Jharkhand are scheduled to occur in two phases on November 13 and 20. The Commission's decision reflects the seriousness of past allegations against Gupta, including his biased conduct reported by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
During the Rajya Sabha elections in 2016, Gupta, while serving as an additional DGP, was accused of authority misuse, prompting an enquiry committee to issue a charge sheet against him. The state must now submit a list of senior IPS officers for the new DGP by October 21, along with a compliance report by evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Horrific Assault in Pune: Police Launch Massive Hunt
UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation
Tirupati Laddu row: SIT shall also include two officers from Andhra Pradesh Police, one senior FSSAI official, says SC.
Greek Police Uproot Massive Cannabis Farm on Cornfield
Gang Racket Crackdown: Delhi Police Nabs Luxury Car Showroom Shooters