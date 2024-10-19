Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP's Attack on Constitution and Calls for Caste Census
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of attacking the Constitution by controlling critical institutions ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls. He advocates for a caste census, claiming that no force can stop it. Gandhi criticizes BJP’s alleged undermining of tribal heritage and the representation of marginalized communities.
- Country:
- India
At a rally in Ranchi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution by asserting control over pivotal institutions such as the Election Commission, bureaucracy, and judiciary.
Gandhi insisted that a caste census must occur, despite opposition from the current government. He emphasized that the BJP is eroding tribal cultural heritage and failing to fairly represent marginalized groups in key economic and social sectors.
As Jharkhand prepares for assembly polls, Gandhi's allegations underscore heightened political tensions. He further critiqued the BJP's preferential treatment of industrialists over indigenous leaders in significant national events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamlesh Singh Joins BJP: A Strategic Shift Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
BJP Unveils Five-Point Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections
BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Manifesto and Candidate Selection
Chirag Paswan Eyes Jharkhand Elections, Decision on NDA Alliance Imminent
BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Elections with Influential Allies