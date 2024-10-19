Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP's Attack on Constitution and Calls for Caste Census

At a rally in Ranchi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution by asserting control over pivotal institutions such as the Election Commission, bureaucracy, and judiciary.

Gandhi insisted that a caste census must occur, despite opposition from the current government. He emphasized that the BJP is eroding tribal cultural heritage and failing to fairly represent marginalized groups in key economic and social sectors.

As Jharkhand prepares for assembly polls, Gandhi's allegations underscore heightened political tensions. He further critiqued the BJP's preferential treatment of industrialists over indigenous leaders in significant national events.

