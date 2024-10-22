Austria's Political Chess: Coalition Challenges Amidst Election Results

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen announced on Tuesday that he has assigned Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leader of the conservative People's Party (OVP), to form a new ruling coalition. This decision comes even though the far-right Freedom Party emerged victorious in last month's general election.

In his speech, Van der Bellen outlined his reasoning: Nehammer, whose party finished second, should initiate coalition discussions with the Social Democrats, who secured third place. The challenge arises because no political party is keen on governing alongside Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl.

The formation of a coalition is crucial for Austria to maintain a stable government following the election results. The political landscape remains uncertain as parties negotiate alliances, with the conservative People's Party navigating complex discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)