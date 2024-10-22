Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Conundrum: Nehammer's Challenge Ahead

Austria faces a political challenge as President Alexander Van der Bellen tasks Chancellor Karl Nehammer with forming a government, despite the far-right Freedom Party winning most votes in the general election. Nehammer's People's Party must collaborate with other parties to secure a parliamentary majority.

In a surprising political turn, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has handed Chancellor Karl Nehammer the task of forming a coalition government. This decision comes despite the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) clinching the most votes in last month's general election, marking a historic first for the party.

The FPO, led by Herbert Kickl, was unable to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority with 29% of the vote, prompting Van der Bellen to explore other options. Nehammer, head of the conservative People's Party (OVP), has been urged to negotiate with the Social Democrats (SPO) and potentially the liberal Neos to form a stable government.

As political negotiations commence, attention turns to Nehammer's ability to bridge significant policy divides with potential coalition partners. This includes addressing contentious issues like taxing the wealthy. The challenge of establishing a durable government looms, with many questioning the practicality of a narrow parliamentary majority.

