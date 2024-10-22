Left Menu

Global Expats Shape Crucial U.S. Election Battle

Bob Vallier and other overseas Americans could sway battleground states in the U.S. election. Democrats Abroad focus on getting out the expat vote while Trump aims tax reform at American expatriates. Overseas voter participation is low, with volunteers in Paris helping navigate complex voting processes.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:10 IST
Bob Vallier, a Michigan voter residing in Paris, is among the overseas Americans who could play a crucial role in battleground states like Michigan. As the LGBTQ+ caucus chair for Democrats Abroad, Vallier emphasizes the global impact of U.S. elections, reflecting the sentiment of many expatriates.

The Democrats Abroad group is increasingly focused on mobilizing Americans overseas, with recent funding helping bolster voter registration and mail-in voting efforts. Estimates suggest 1.6 million U.S. expatriates are eligible to vote in key states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, potentially influencing the election outcome.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is courting the expatriate vote by proposing to end double taxation for Americans living abroad. This has created a stir among initiatives to boost participation, despite lawsuits challenging overseas voting. With complexities in the voting process, volunteers in Paris are stepping in to assist with ballot registration and submission.

