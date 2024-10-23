Left Menu

North Korea's Military Moves: Troops Training in Russia

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for training, potentially posing a serious geopolitical issue. South Korea's intelligence reveals these forces are preparing to join battlefields in Ukraine. The US, NATO, and Ukraine express concerns while Russia and North Korea deny troop movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:14 IST
North Korea's Military Moves: Troops Training in Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed evidence suggesting North Korea has dispatched 3,000 troops to Russia as of Monday. South Korean intelligence corroborated this, informing lawmakers that these soldiers are being trained on drones and other military equipment.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Austin highlighted the uncertainty regarding the troops' exact activities, emphasizing the need for further clarification. He warned of significant repercussions if these forces bolster Russia's presence in Ukraine.

While South Korean intelligence reported the Russian navy's recent transport of 1,500 North Korean special forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the number could reach 10,000. Despite warnings from the US and NATO, Russia and North Korea have denied these movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024