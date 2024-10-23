North Korea's Military Moves: Troops Training in Russia

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed evidence suggesting North Korea has dispatched 3,000 troops to Russia as of Monday. South Korean intelligence corroborated this, informing lawmakers that these soldiers are being trained on drones and other military equipment.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Austin highlighted the uncertainty regarding the troops' exact activities, emphasizing the need for further clarification. He warned of significant repercussions if these forces bolster Russia's presence in Ukraine.

While South Korean intelligence reported the Russian navy's recent transport of 1,500 North Korean special forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the number could reach 10,000. Despite warnings from the US and NATO, Russia and North Korea have denied these movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)