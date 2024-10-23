Orban Accuses EU of Puppet Politics, Echoes 1956 Revolt
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban alleged the EU aims to topple his government, drawing parallels to historical foreign oppressions. Amid tension over Ukraine, Orban's claims were made without evidence. The speech comes as poll numbers tighten against new opposition party leader, Peter Magyar, ahead of the 2026 elections.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has intensified his confrontation with the European Union, accusing the bloc of attempting to unseat his government and install a puppet regime in Hungary. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Budapest, Orban marked Hungary's national holiday by invoking the 1956 uprising against Soviet control.
Orban frequently equates past foreign dominations, such as the Soviet Union and the Ottoman Empire, with the EU's current influence over Hungary. He claimed Brussels wants to lead Hungary with a 'puppet government,' although he provided no evidence for his assertions and there was no immediate response from the EU's capital.
Orban's remarks come at a time of heightened political pressure as his right-wing government faces declining support, economic difficulties, and a formidable challenge from opposition leader Peter Magyar's Tisza party. As national elections near in 2026, Orban's speech aims to solidify support among his base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-Enabled Drones: A Game-Changer in Ukraine Conflict
European Defense Mobilization Challenges Amid Ukraine Conflict
Alleged North Korean Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Accuses NATO Nuclear Exercises of Escalating Tensions Amid Ukraine Conflict
North Korean Involvement Raises Ukraine Conflict Stakes