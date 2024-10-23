Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Showdown: Last-Minute Talks Among MVA Allies

In a high-stakes political drama, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance engaged in frantic negotiations on Wednesday to finalize seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. NCP chief Sharad Pawar played a critical role as a mediator, striving to resolve the differences between the bloc's constituents.

The Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, along with Congress leaders Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat, convened with Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. This meeting marked a concerted effort to settle disputes over a few contentious assembly seats as the November 20 deadline for the state legislature's elections looms.

While some claims over the disputed seats remain, Congress leaders are confident of a resolution. The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue their strategic deliberations, though their candidate list remains under wraps while the ruling coalition has already unveiled theirs.

(With inputs from agencies.)