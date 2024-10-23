Left Menu

Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Showdown: Last-Minute Talks Among MVA Allies

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies held intense negotiations to finalize seat-sharing for Maharashtra assembly elections. NCP chief Sharad Pawar played mediator, aiding Congress leaders to resolve ongoing disputes. Discussions aimed at achieving consensus on contentious seats continued as the polls approach, highlighting political maneuverings within the 288-member house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:28 IST
Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Showdown: Last-Minute Talks Among MVA Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes political drama, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance engaged in frantic negotiations on Wednesday to finalize seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. NCP chief Sharad Pawar played a critical role as a mediator, striving to resolve the differences between the bloc's constituents.

The Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, along with Congress leaders Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat, convened with Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. This meeting marked a concerted effort to settle disputes over a few contentious assembly seats as the November 20 deadline for the state legislature's elections looms.

While some claims over the disputed seats remain, Congress leaders are confident of a resolution. The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) continue their strategic deliberations, though their candidate list remains under wraps while the ruling coalition has already unveiled theirs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024