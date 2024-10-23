Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Global Unity at BRICS Summit

During the recent BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue, diplomacy, and unity, highlighting pressing global challenges such as economic uncertainty and terrorism. He emphasized the role of BRICS in fostering a positive global impact while advocating for reform in global institutions and supporting new green initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:57 IST
Modi Advocates for Global Unity at BRICS Summit
Modi
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of dialogue and diplomacy at the 16th BRICS summit, underscoring the need for peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi emphasized BRICS's potential to aid in global challenges, advocating for reform in institutions like the UN Security Council and zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Highlighting India's green initiatives, Modi invited BRICS nations to participate, while stressing the importance of inclusivity, consensus, and attention to the Global South in future BRICS expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024