Modi Advocates for Global Unity at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of dialogue and diplomacy at the 16th BRICS summit, underscoring the need for peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi emphasized BRICS's potential to aid in global challenges, advocating for reform in institutions like the UN Security Council and zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Highlighting India's green initiatives, Modi invited BRICS nations to participate, while stressing the importance of inclusivity, consensus, and attention to the Global South in future BRICS expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)