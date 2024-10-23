Modi Advocates for Global Unity at BRICS Summit
During the recent BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue, diplomacy, and unity, highlighting pressing global challenges such as economic uncertainty and terrorism. He emphasized the role of BRICS in fostering a positive global impact while advocating for reform in global institutions and supporting new green initiatives.
Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of dialogue and diplomacy at the 16th BRICS summit, underscoring the need for peaceful conflict resolution, particularly in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Modi emphasized BRICS's potential to aid in global challenges, advocating for reform in institutions like the UN Security Council and zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Highlighting India's green initiatives, Modi invited BRICS nations to participate, while stressing the importance of inclusivity, consensus, and attention to the Global South in future BRICS expansions.
