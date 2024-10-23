Sena (UBT) Announces First 65 Candidates for Maharashtra Elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) took a significant step in the build-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections by releasing a list of 65 candidates on Wednesday evening. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray is among those fielded, contesting from his current seat in the Worli constituency of central Mumbai.

This move makes the Uddhav Thackeray-led party the first among the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to announce candidates, ahead of the Congress and NCP(SP), who have yet to release their own lists. Notably, Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai, Aaditya Thackeray's cousin, will contest from the Bandra (East) seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s roster includes several MLAs loyal to Uddhav Thackeray following the 2022 split in Shiv Sena. Other key candidates include Kedar Dighe in Thane and Mahesh Sawant battling a triangular race in Mahim. The elections will see the 288-member Maharashtra assembly vote on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)