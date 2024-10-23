Mahua Maji's Bid for Ranchi: A Political Comeback Story
The JMM announced its candidate list for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding Mahua Maji from Ranchi. Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, is hopeful for victory against BJP's CP Singh, focusing on urban development. The elections commence in November, with tensions noted among political allies.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday unveiled its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, known for her significant political influence, will contest from Ranchi.
Maji, who secured her position in the Rajya Sabha unopposed in 2022, is a seasoned political figure, having previously held roles such as chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. Despite her experience, she was unsuccessful in her previous attempts to secure the Ranchi assembly seat in 2014 and 2019, both times losing to incumbent BJP legislator CP Singh.
The assembly elections are slated to occur on November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. Notably, there's unrest within the INDIA bloc, particularly from Congress, concerning Maji's candidacy. The electoral environment promises intense political dynamics, with over 2.60 crore voters ready to cast their votes.
