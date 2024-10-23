Left Menu

Mahua Maji's Bid for Ranchi: A Political Comeback Story

The JMM announced its candidate list for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding Mahua Maji from Ranchi. Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, is hopeful for victory against BJP's CP Singh, focusing on urban development. The elections commence in November, with tensions noted among political allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:55 IST
Mahua Maji's Bid for Ranchi: A Political Comeback Story
Mahua Maji
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday unveiled its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, known for her significant political influence, will contest from Ranchi.

Maji, who secured her position in the Rajya Sabha unopposed in 2022, is a seasoned political figure, having previously held roles such as chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. Despite her experience, she was unsuccessful in her previous attempts to secure the Ranchi assembly seat in 2014 and 2019, both times losing to incumbent BJP legislator CP Singh.

The assembly elections are slated to occur on November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. Notably, there's unrest within the INDIA bloc, particularly from Congress, concerning Maji's candidacy. The electoral environment promises intense political dynamics, with over 2.60 crore voters ready to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024