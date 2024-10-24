Shiv Sena (UBT) Forges Ahead: Symbol Struggle and Farmer Advocacy in Marathwada

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) prepares for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the party, newly symbolized by the 'mashaal,' is avidly campaigning across the Marathwada region. Their efforts focus not only on popularizing this new symbol post-split but also on raising awareness about farmers’ issues.

In 2019, the unified Shiv Sena won 12 seats in Marathwada, but after a significant split in June 2022, three dedicated MLAs - Udaysingh Rajput, Kailas Patil, and Dr. Rahul Patil - remain with the Thackeray-led faction and are now key figures in the upcoming polls.

Central to their campaign is the promise to address agricultural challenges, most notably the insufficient number of soybean purchase centers. This has become a contentious issue with complaints of produce being undersold at private centers, a point of significant concern for constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)