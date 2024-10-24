BJP Criticizes Congress for 'Humiliating' Dalit Leader Mallikarjun Kharge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress following allegations that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was sidelined during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination process for the Wayanad constituency. BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan expressed shock over the humiliation allegedly faced by Kharge, labeling the incident as 'appalling.'

CR Kesavan lambasted the Congress, suggesting the party has a history of disrespecting Dalit leaders. He stated that the scenario vividly illustrates the Congress Party's alleged anti-Dalit bias and its propensity to prioritize minority appeasement over the interests of SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Adding to the critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of practicing untouchability. He underscored the perceived discrepancy between the Congress's public support for Dalits and the purported realities within the party, reiterating BJP's stance on Congress's consistent neglect of Dalit communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)