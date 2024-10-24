France to Deploy €100 Million Aid Package for Lebanon

In response to the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a €100 million aid package aimed at supporting Lebanon. This announcement was made during an international conference held in Paris on Thursday.

Macron highlighted the urgency of providing "massive aid" for millions of Lebanese citizens impacted by the conflict. This includes those displaced by the war and their host communities, with over 2,500 casualties reported and a deepening economic crisis at hand.

Organizers of the Paris conference are optimistic that financial commitments from attendees will reach the $426 million target set by the United Nations for essential humanitarian aid, while also aiming to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and bolster its institutions.

