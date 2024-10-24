Left Menu

France to Deploy €100 Million Aid Package for Lebanon

France is set to provide a €100 million aid package to Lebanon, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron at a Paris conference. This comes in response to the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which has displaced a million people and intensified Lebanon's economic crisis.

In response to the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a €100 million aid package aimed at supporting Lebanon. This announcement was made during an international conference held in Paris on Thursday.

Macron highlighted the urgency of providing "massive aid" for millions of Lebanese citizens impacted by the conflict. This includes those displaced by the war and their host communities, with over 2,500 casualties reported and a deepening economic crisis at hand.

Organizers of the Paris conference are optimistic that financial commitments from attendees will reach the $426 million target set by the United Nations for essential humanitarian aid, while also aiming to restore Lebanon's sovereignty and bolster its institutions.

