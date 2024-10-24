Left Menu

Delgado's Political Gamble: Veteran Senator Eyes Uruguay's Presidency

Alvaro Delgado, a former Uruguayan senator and a leading conservative presidential candidate, is trailing in the polls behind center-left rival Yamandu Orsi. Delgado aims to offer stability and continuity, emphasizing free-trade deals and security improvements, while facing challenges from third candidate Andres Ojeda, a rising conservative lawyer.

In the race for Uruguay's presidency, Alvaro Delgado, a seasoned political figure, trails behind his center-left competitor, Yamandu Orsi. Known for his tenure as a senator, Delgado has positioned himself as a candidate promising stability and the continuation of conservative policies.

Delgado stands determined to push forward existing government agendas, such as free-trade agreements with countries like China, maintaining low taxes, and focusing on combating organized crime. He pledges to expand video surveillance and police forces, key issues linked to voter concerns about security.

Challenging Delgado's bid is Andres Ojeda, a young conservative lawyer, whose dynamic campaign appeals to the nation's evolving political landscape. Ojeda and Delgado share political alignment, yet Ojeda's growing popularity could either bolster Delgado in a runoff or disrupt his path if Ojeda overtakes him.

