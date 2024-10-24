NCP (SP) Fields Yugendra Pawar in Baramati Showdown

The NCP (SP) revealed its electoral strategy on Thursday by nominating Yugendra Pawar to run against his uncle, Ajit Pawar, from Baramati in the forthcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections set for November 20.

Ajit Pawar, who serves as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and is the incumbent MLA from Baramati, is competing from his traditional seat, representing the Nationalist Congress Party. The selection of Yugendra Pawar, Ajit's nephew and the son of his younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, marks a notable move by the NCP (SP).

This nomination comes amid a broader campaign by the NCP (SP), where they have put forth a slate of 45 candidates, including high-profile figures like state chief Jayant Patil and Mumbra-Kalwa representative Jitendra Awhad. When questioned, officials cited popular demand in Baramati as a key reason for Yugendra's candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)