Controversy and Claims of Election Rigging Erupt in Mozambique

Daniel Chapo has been declared the winner of Mozambique's presidential election, securing 70.67% of the vote, according to the national election commission.

The opposition, however, has claimed widespread rigging, with the EU's observer mission citing issues in the electoral process, including observer obstructions and result alterations.

These election results extend the ruling Frelimo party's long-standing reign, despite increased tensions and allegations following the killing of two senior opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)