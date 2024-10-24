Controversy and Claims of Election Rigging Erupt in Mozambique
Daniel Chapo won Mozambique's presidential election with 70.67% of the votes, amid rigging allegations by the opposition. The Frelimo party extended its 49-year rule, while Renamo, the main opposition, and independent candidate Venancio Mondlane trailed behind. The EU observer mission reported prevented observers and result alterations.
Daniel Chapo has been declared the winner of Mozambique's presidential election, securing 70.67% of the vote, according to the national election commission.
The opposition, however, has claimed widespread rigging, with the EU's observer mission citing issues in the electoral process, including observer obstructions and result alterations.
These election results extend the ruling Frelimo party's long-standing reign, despite increased tensions and allegations following the killing of two senior opposition figures.
