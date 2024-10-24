Family Feud Takes Political Stage: Jagan's NCLT Petition

In a surprising twist to a familial dispute, YSRCP chief and ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approached the National Company Law Tribunal seeking to reverse a share transfer executed by his sister, YS Sharmila. Reddy referred to the matter as "ghar ghar ki kahani," underscoring it as a typical domestic incident.

Reddy criticized incumbent Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of using this familial controversy to sidetrack the public from the alleged diarrhea-related deaths in Vizianagaram District. The NCLT petition surfaced publicly on Wednesday, shedding light on the ongoing family conflict.

Jagan urged Naidu to cease these diversionary tactics and focus on addressing public grievances. He alleged government negligence in tackling the diarrhea outbreak, which purportedly led to 14 fatalities, and called for greater wisdom and responsibility from the Naidu administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)