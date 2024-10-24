Trudeau's Gamble: Leading the Liberals into Uncharted Territory

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that he intends to lead Canada's Liberal Party in the next election. This decision comes despite requests from some party lawmakers for him not to seek a fourth term.

During a three-hour meeting with Liberal parliamentarians on Wednesday, Trudeau was informed that over 20 lawmakers had signed a letter urging him to resign before the upcoming election. Trudeau acknowledged ongoing discussions about the best path forward, insisting that these discussions include him leading the party into the next election.

The Liberal Party, recently rattled by electoral upsets in Toronto and Montreal, is under pressure. Although Trudeau remains steadfast, opposition parties are working together to challenge his leadership, with looming elections and a public frustrated by economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)