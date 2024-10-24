Mahayuti Finalizes Seat Distribution Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Maharashtra's political alliance, the Mahayuti, has concluded its seat distribution strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections, securing agreement on 278 of the 288 available seats. This announcement came from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a key meeting facilitated by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Fadnavis emphasized that the remaining 10 seats will soon be allocated. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. To date, the BJP has declared candidates for 99 seats, Shiv Sena for 40, and NCP for 38.

Amidst ongoing negotiations, Shah urged the coalition to present a united front against the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi. With Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20, Fadnavis outlined the alliance's commitment to state development and welfare as central to their electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)